Therapy, Vibrators, Tarot: Flex Mami’s Real Take On Influencing

Flex Mami is the ultimate “slashie”. The DJ, model, podcaster and MTV host is a breath of fresh air on a platform famous for hyper-constructed and ultra-staged personalities.

Flex is loved by fellow Insta celebs like body positivity champion Jameela Jamil and she’s been profiled by huge publications like Man Repeller. She also launched her own cross-continental podcast about sex, life, and philosophy, all while working with some of the biggest lifestyle and beauty brands.

Join host Tully Smyth as she talks to the woman everyone wants as their best friend...or therapist.

GUEST: Flex Mami - @flex.mami, Podcast @boboandflex

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram

Support the show.