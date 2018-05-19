Take It Lying Down

For such a popular sex position, missionary gets a hell of a bad rap. Boring. Vanilla. Amateur!

But if we're enjoying missionary sex, is there any need to try swinging from the chandeliers? And if we do decide to venture out of our comfort zone, what's waiting for us on the other side?

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

WE WANT TO HEAR YOUR SEX TALES. What position is your favourite? Are you a sucker for 'The Mish'? 02 8999 9386. We won't tell anyone. Promise. 

Or fling us an email: [email protected] 

You can buy Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

