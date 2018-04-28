Things Are About To Get Intimate

Things Are About To Get Intimate
We're going to be spending some pretty intimate time together over the coming weeks, so we thought we should get to know each other a little better.

In this episode your hosts, Samantha X and Dr Lauren Rosewarne, reveal where their respective obsessions with sex began.

Samantha X spent years working as Australia's highest paid escort, and Dr Rosewarne is a university lecturer who's authored nine books on gender and sexuality.

Together, they know a thing or two about what goes on between the sheets.

This is going to be a lot of fun.

How Samantha X Knew She Wanted To Be An Escort

Hosts: Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

