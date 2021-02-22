Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

This is an even kinkier episode than usual. Kinks can introduce a new level of excitement to the bedroom, but it can be hard to know what you enjoy, or how to introduce them to a sexual partner.

Chantelle answers listener questions about exploring new things in a long term relationship and how to know if you're enjoying some kinky practices you're not sure about, as well as breaking down what some common kinks and fetishes are.

Host: Chantelle Otten

