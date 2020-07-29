Search

Battle Six: Brooke Boney VS Allison Langdon

Welcome to Quizzish! Mamamia’s podcast that’s about friends and facts and gin and trivia. Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish trivia champion. And the best thing? You can play along too.  Joining Kelly in the studio today are work wives and the hosts of the Today Show, Brooke Boney and Allison Langdon. Brooke is the Entertainment Reporter for Today, so, she knows A LOT about pop culture. And Ali loves to win so much she once challenged a Ninja Warrior on the Ninja Warrior course and she...won. SO chances are it’s going to be a very intense battle. But how far will Ali go to win? That's the real question... HOW DO I PLAY?  Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls night on a speaker. Anywhere. HOW DOES IT WORK? There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game.  I’m going to ask you and those playing along at home questions - and you will write the answers down, then at the end of each game we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong. For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing.  WHAT WILL I NEED? Some paper, a pen or your best trivia voice.  CREDITS: Quizzish is made possible by our partners at Gordon’s London Dry Gin. Gordon’s....Shall we? https://brand-au.shortlyst.com/gordons/14901  Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren https://www.instagram.com/kelly_mccarren/  With thanks to Brooke Boney and Allison Langdon  Fancy another competition? Take our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $50 gift voucher by following this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5621600/26df8e685012 Quizzish is produced by Elissa Ratliff Mamamia’s Head of Audio is Bridget Northeast  GET IN TOUCH: Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386. Email the show at [email protected] Quizzish is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

