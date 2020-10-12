Battle Four: Does Amanda Keller know more than Miguel?

Welcome to Quizzish! Mamamia’s podcast that’s about friends and facts and gin and trivia.



Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish trivia champion. And the best thing? You can play along too.

Today Kelly is joined by stars of The Living Room, Amanda Keller and Miguel Maestre to see who knows more, a radio queen or a celebrity chef?

HOW DO I PLAY?

Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls night on a speaker. Anywhere.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game. Kelly is going to ask questions, you write the answers down, then at the end of each game we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong. For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing.

WHAT WILL I NEED?

Some paper, a pen or your best trivia voice.

CREDITS:

Quizzish is made possible by our partners at Gordon’s Gin. Gordon’s....Shall we? https://brand-au.shortlyst.com/gordons/14901

Fancy another competition? Take our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $50 gift voucher by following this link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/5972174/Trivia-Survey-2020

Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren https://www.instagram.com/kelly_mccarren/

With thanks to Amanda Keller (@amandarosekeller) & Miguel Maestre (@thecrazybull)

Quizzish is produced by Leah Porges & Emma Gillespie.

The Executive Producers are Zoe Ferguson & Elissa Ratliff.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Quizzish is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.