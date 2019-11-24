Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

We've all heard the stories of that friend of a friend whose wedding was an absolute disaster... Well do we have a story for you.



Our very own Kelly McCarren got married 2 weeks ago and everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.



From natural disasters, to a friendship breakup and no food until 10pm.

Grab a glass of wine and settle in to hear the wedding disaster story to end all wedding disaster stories.

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

