Should You Talk About Salary At Work?

a day ago

Should You Talk About Salary At Work?
Have you ever bought a sex toy? Self confessed speed-orgasm-haver Kel finds sex toys distracting, and Lem and Flex have differing opinions.

Recently Lem was talking to a colleague about salary and it got a little.. awkward. So should you talk about how much you earn with your co workers? Would a workplace with salary transparency be a good idea?

Plus, have you set yourself life goals? A high flying career? A fairytale relationship? Getting to the gym twice a week? Lem, Kel and Flex all set life goals they wanted to achieve before turning 30 but how important are they?

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH:

Want to join the conversation? Jump in our Facebook group, just search for Overshare or follow this link https://bit.ly/376oEpl

