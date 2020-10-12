Introducing The Undone....

overshare

11 hours ago · 23 minutes

Introducing The Undone.
Missing Overshare? Why not check out our new podcast The Undone...https://omny.fm/shows/the-undone/dating-in-your-20s 

Let’s be honest. When you’re in your 20s, everything feels complicated… which is where The Undone comes in, Mamamia's new podcast for people in their 20s.

Meet Emily and Lucy. They work at Mamamia and they live together in the inner city. They spend their days trying to work out how to turn the oven on, why their dating lives are such garbage fires, and why sometimes their tiny daily struggles seem just as insurmountable as the world’s biggest problems. Every week on The Undone they’ll be sharing dating stories and talking about the biggest issue in their world, because... nothing is simple in your 20s. 

On the show today, Luce and Em discuss whether or not you should be in a long-term relationship in your 20s. 

Plus, what happens when a date turns out to have a fetish for your heritage? 

This episode was produced by Elissa Ratliff & Zoe Ferguson.

This episode of The Undone was brought to you by the All-New Toyota Yaris Cross, with everything you need for wherever 2020 is taking you.

 

