What Happened To William Tyrell?

On the 12th of September 2014, a mother called 000 to report her son missing. Five years later, he still hasn't been found.

William Tyrell, the little boy in the spiderman suit, was born in 2011 to his biological parents whose names we aren’t legally allowed to tell you. At 9 months, William was placed into foster care with his older sister and at 3, William was playing outside his foster grandmother’s house in Kendall NSW when he went missing.

So what actually happened on that day? Did he wander off or was he taken?

And is there a chance he is still alive?

Journalist Caroline Overington has spent the past year looking into the disappearance of William Tyrell for her podcast Nowhere Child. On the show she speaks to William’s biological father, grandmother and members of the public who were involved in this ongoing case. And she joins Mia now to talk about it...

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Caroline Overington.

Listen to Nowhere Child here: https://player.whooshkaa.com/shows/nowhere-child

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

