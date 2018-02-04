When Your Child Has Anorexia. A Mother's Survival Story

When Your Child Has Anorexia. A Mother's Survival Story
Anne Tonner didn’t know much about eating disorders. As a human rights lawyer and mother of four, she knew they existed but she didn’t know how they could take someone to the brink of self-destruction and sometimes beyond. But then one day her 13-year-old daughter Chloe told her she wouldn’t drink water because she thought it would make her fat and suddenly she was faced with a frightening reality. Anne has written a book about that time, called Cold Vein, in the hopes she can educate people about what anorexia is really like.

