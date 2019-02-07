What Leigh Campbell’s Instagram Won’t Tell You

no filter

07 Feb 2019 · 58 minutes

Mia Freedman is bringing you a special episode of No Filter this week because our Executive Editor Leigh Campbell has some news...

Leigh has been a high profile journalist for more than a decade. She’s worked at Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post and Mamamia. She has a huge following on Instagram and is the host of the You Beauty podcast.  But if you've been following Leigh on social media you probably know all that.

What you might not know is what's been happening behind the scenes of her Instagram feed. 

A couple of months ago, Leigh decided to go public with her story and that’s when things got really surprising, especially for her.

If you or anyone you know has been through pregnancy loss or infertility, we see you.

So many women have walked this path and at Mamamia we are determined to provide as many helpful resources as possible to help you navigate the emotional, physical, financial and mental strain that infertility, pregnancy loss, stillbirth or the loss of a baby brings into your life.

We understand and we know that reading words that are the same shape as your wounds doesn’t take them away but it can be like applying balm. It can help to heal and to comfort you. And to help others who may feel helpless watching your pain, better understand what you’re going through.

If this sounds like you, or a friend, please join our Never Forgotten Facebook group here or find helpful articles and the Never Forgotten book here. 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/tag/never-forgotten/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamamianeverforgotten/ 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Leigh Campbell.

If you want to hear more from Leigh, subscribe to You Beauty here. 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

