Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

Just a heads up, this is a conversation about domestic and family violence. If you or someone you love needs help, please call 1800 Respect.

This week, No Filter is partnering with Commonwealth Bank's Next Chapter program to raise awareness of financial and family violence.

In this episode, Mia Freedman talks to Vivian McGrath, who turned her life around after an unimaginable experience. Vivian is proof that you can break the cycle of abuse and not pass it down to the next generation. And that life can in fact be beautiful.

