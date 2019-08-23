Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

23 Aug 2019 · 47 minutes

Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation
Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast series where Kamilaroi and Dunghutti woman Marlee Silva sits down with some incredible Indigenous women for some candid conversations, and today on No Filter, we wanted to share one of those stories with you.  

On this episode, Marlee’s guest is 22-year-old activist and writer, Vanessa Turnbull Roberts.

Growing up, Vanessa had a very different childhood to other kids. On the day Kevin Rudd apologised for the Stolen Generation she was being taken from her family and pushed into the foster care system.  She was 11-years old.

As an activist, law student and writer, Vanessa channels her frustration about being removed from her family into a passion to drive change for her people. 

This discussion includes talk of suicide and depression. If you find any of the content unsettling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

