The Reinventions Of Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill the brand is one of the most iconic fashion labels in Australia but what about Alannah Hill the woman?

Mia first met Alannah 20 years ago when she was one of the biggest names in fashion. Since that time, Alannah has had a baby and raised him as a single mum. She’s also lost her own mother, her beloved business and for a while her identity.

She shares her hardships and successes in her memoir, Butterfly On A Pin and she's sitting down with Mia to talk about it.

If you are feeling impacted by this episode contact 1800 Respect or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Alannah Hill. Buy her book here.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

