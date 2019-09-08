The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

For 17 years, Jo Elvin was the Editor In Chief of the UK's biggest magazines, Glamour. But in 2017, Jo lost her job. And her world as she knew it shifted.

Jo, who was born and raised in Sydney and started her career at Dolly Magazine had moved to the UK to further her career. Glamour was her dream gig. And she was bloody good at what she did, but one morning after a meeting with her boss, she found herself jobless.

So how do you handle a set back like that in your 40s, a time in your career when you are really good at what you do and have a hell of a lot to offer?

How do you get back out there? And how do you start again?

On this episode of No Filter Jo and Mia discuss everything from magazines to motherhood and what actually happens when your life gets turned upside down.

