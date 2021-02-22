What Tanya Plibersek Wants Every Woman To Know

The past few weeks in Australia have been tumultuous...especially if you're a woman. Women are angry, we're sad and we want change.



Tanya Plibersek MP is the Shadow Minister for Women and the Shadow Minister for Education and Training, and she has been crucial in the conversation about violence against women.

Last week, she walked out of Parliament house to join the March4Justice, and the next day she delivered over 135,000 petitions calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take action.



Now, she talks to Mia about the culture in parliament and what she hopes the future will hold.

Where to find support if you have been impacted by rape, sexual assault, or domestic violence:

National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

Lifeline (24 hour crisis line): 131 114

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

