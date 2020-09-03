What Happened To Sophie Delezio

no filter

19 hours ago · 58 minutes

What Happened To Sophie Delezio
Back
play Episode

In 2003, a two-year-old girl captured the hearts of Australians when she was involved in an accident at her NSW childcare centre. Her name was Sophie Delezio. A vehicle crashed into the centre and caught alight, trapping Sophie and burning 85% of her body. After that accident, she lost both her legs below the knee, her right hand and ear.

Three years later, in May 2006, Sophie was hit by a car as her nanny pushed her wheelchair across the road. The car threw her 18 metres from her wheelchair and resulted in a broken jaw, broken ribs, fractured collarbone and a punctured lung as well as bleeding on her brain and a heart attack. 

But after all of that, she lived. Oh boy did she live.

And this is her story. 

---

To find out more about Sophie's charity, Day of Difference, head to https://dayofdifference.org.au/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guests: Sophie and Carolyn Delezio

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

29 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

RBG, Hillary & Trump

32 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

49 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

BONUS: William McInnes On Being The Best Single Dad Possible

52 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Miriam Margolyes' Very Extraordinary Life

48 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

A Wedding, A Funeral And A Beard That's Saving Lives

31 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Dotty Charles On Outrage: Why Everyone Is Shouting And No One Is Talking

45 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Why Everyone's In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum

36 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

A Hollywood Life In Lockdown

30 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Introducing Me After You

37 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

The One Thing Julia Gillard Wished She’d Done Differently

38 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

At 30, Sophie Cachia Turned Her 'Perfect' Life Upside Down

34 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Pop Up: How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

36 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Rebekah Robertson: The Trailblazing Mother Of A Trans Child

43 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Teresa Palmer's Very Un-Hollywood Life

49 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout