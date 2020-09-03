What Happened To Sophie Delezio

In 2003, a two-year-old girl captured the hearts of Australians when she was involved in an accident at her NSW childcare centre. Her name was Sophie Delezio. A vehicle crashed into the centre and caught alight, trapping Sophie and burning 85% of her body. After that accident, she lost both her legs below the knee, her right hand and ear.

Three years later, in May 2006, Sophie was hit by a car as her nanny pushed her wheelchair across the road. The car threw her 18 metres from her wheelchair and resulted in a broken jaw, broken ribs, fractured collarbone and a punctured lung as well as bleeding on her brain and a heart attack.

But after all of that, she lived. Oh boy did she live.

And this is her story.

---

To find out more about Sophie's charity, Day of Difference, head to https://dayofdifference.org.au/.

