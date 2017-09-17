Samuel Johnson Is OK

It's been a little over a week since Connie Johnson died of cancer, and her brother Samuel Johnson is ready to talk. How is he coping? Is he okay? After years fundraising for Love Your Sister, what are his plans now? Yesterday, Sunday, Mia Freedman and her producer Elissa Ratliff headed to a house in the Canberra suburbs where Sam and Connie’s inner circle were gathering. They weren’t quite sure what they'd find when they got there, what state everyone would be in, or what the mood would be. But Sam spoke. He was raw - he’s always raw - but as usual, he was also incredibly articulate and passionate and generous.

To support Love Your Sister like them on Facebook or donate here.

Connie's public memorial service will be held in Melbourne on Saturday the 23rd at St Paul's Cathedral

