Life After Penguin Bloom

In 2013, Sam Bloom was on holidays in Thailand when the balcony she was standing on collapsed. Sam fell twenty feet and crashed onto the blue tiles below. Her three young sons saw the whole thing.



Sam survived but for a while, she wished she hadn’t. Paralysed from the chest down, Sam and her family had to adjust to a new life. One without surfing, running and independence. But then an injured magpie, called Penguin, turned her life around.



She joins Mia to chat about her extraordinary tale of tragedy and resilience.

