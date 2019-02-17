Richard Glover Wants To Tell The Truth

If you grew up in the 70s in Australia, you probably look back on that period and smile.

Maybe you think of it as a simpler time or "the good old days." But were they really?

In his new book, The Land Before Avocado, journalist and broadcaster Richard Glover investigates whether the past really was as great as everyone thinks it was.

As a child of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Richard takes us on a journey back to a place where every man could afford a house and every woman was known by her husband's name.

