11 Sep 2019 · 44 minutes

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding
It was 2018. Late at night. Melissa Hopkins was sitting in her bed. She was about to reveal something deeply personal about herself to the world, something that she had been suffering with for over 20 years but had never spoken about publicly, but on the eve of R U OK day in 2018, a suicide prevention day in Australia that aims to start conversations about mental health, Melissa decided to speak out.

You see Melissa is the Head of Consumer Marketing at Optus which essentially means she is a very important person in a very big company but unbeknownst to her colleagues, both past and present, Melissa had been suffering from severe depression since she was a teenager. 

It was something she didn’t talk about publicly in case people’s perception of her changed as a person and as a boss. 

But since that moment, her world has gotten so much better. She joins Mia to talk about it...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

Visit R U OK day's website here: https://bit.ly/2maid2B 

If you need help, call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Melissa Hopkins

Watch her video here:

Follow her new business here: https://www.instagram.com/social_parade/ 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

