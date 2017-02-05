Peggy Orenstein on Hookup-Culture, Casual Sex, and Our Girls

Brace yourself. Because Peggy Orenstein has spent seven years studying the sexual landscape for young girls, and it's confronting. From hookup culture, to casual sex (and how it has become the precursor to intimacy), she examines the ways in which porn and all its sexual myths have seeped into young people’s lives.

So how do you explain to your 10-year-old daughter that a nude selfie isn't 'empowering'? How do you tell her that what she’s wearing is not really appropriate without slut shaming her? And how do you do it in a way where she wont rebel against you and do it all anyway?

