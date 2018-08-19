Osher Günsberg Is Not Who You Think He Is

Osher Gunsberg is not who you think he is. Yes, he is the guy who hosts The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and is the boss of the roses. And yes, he did used to host another massive reality show called Australian Idol back when he was called Andrew G.

But throughout his life, Osher had things to hide. But now, he’s talking about them. He’s written a book called Back, After The Break, where he writes about his life, how he’s battled and overcome OCD, anxiety, body dysmorphia and even psychosis. And he joins Mia to talk about it all, including when good brains go bad...

