Let's Talk About Sex With Tracey Cox

Tracey Cox knows about sex. She's been writing about it since before she was even having it.

Her books have taught generations of women how to receive and give pleasure in a way that gives them complete agency over their sex lives, and her new book is called Great Sex Starts At 50.

She's got advice and stories for every woman's sexual appetite: and she also reveals the surprising thing that can put a dampner on your sex life.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here.

Guest: Tracey Cox

Producer: Melanie Tait, Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri