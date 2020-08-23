Search

Miriam Margolyes' Very Extraordinary Life

11 hours ago · 48 minutes

Miriam Margolyes' Very Extraordinary Life
Miriam Margolyes is an actress, comedian, documentary maker and all-round incredible woman.

If you don’t know Miriam’s name, you’ll definitely know her face.

She played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, starred alongside Leonardo Di ro in Romeo + Juliet, and was the voice of Fly in Babe.

She's also made many documentaries, including her latest one for the ABC, Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian

In this conversation, Miriam talks about coming out as gay to her Jewish parents in the 1960's, why her and her partner live in different countries and body image. She also manages to sneak in a nice little plug to her Southern Highlands Airbnb. 

Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian is currently available to watch on ABC iview - https://iview.abc.net.au/show/miriam-margolyes-almost-australian

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guest: Miriam Margolyes.

Producers: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

