Meshel Laurie is Not Your Average Buddhist

You’re a successful comedian who is married to a man who doesn't want children. Suddenly, the ticking of your biological clock is the only sound you can hear. The story of what happened when you forced him into IVF is one that will shape both your lives. This is Meshel Laurie’s story. The radio host, author, feminist, podcaster, social justice warrior, mother, ex-wife, Tinder survivor and Buddhist is one of the most dynamic, fierce, sensitive, introspective, caring, determined women Mia Freedman knows. And in this interview she gets very, very honest.

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Meshel Laurie

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Luca Lavigne

