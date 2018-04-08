Milan & Me: A Story Of Love And Hope

What would you do if your 5-year-old daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer?

Last year Marilee Mai's daughter Milan was feeling under the weather so they took her to the hospital. Little did they know it was a place they'd be in and out of for the next year.

So what do you do when you're faced with this completely unexpected and terrifying reality? How do you act? How do you make sure your other two kids are ok? And how do you stay positive for your daughter when you don't know what's around the corner? This episode of No Filter is raw, emotional and full of love...

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Marilee Mai.

Find the Go Fund Me Page here: https://www.gofundme.com/6fnp68-milans-brain-cancer-battle

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

