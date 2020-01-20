Best Of: The Story Of Marian Keyes

Welcome to our summer series where we play you some of our favourite episodes that you might have missed or might want to revisit.



Marian Keyes is one of the most successful authors in the world. She’s sold 35 million books in 35 languages and she’s done that by writing about women’s lives….in all their messiness. She writes the words and the feelings that are inside your head and she makes women feel seen and heard and understood. In a laugh out loud way.

She’s able to do this because she - like most of us - has had some bloody tough times in her own life. She’s battled addiction, crippling mental illness….and it’s those experiences that give her writing and her such incredible warmth and truth...

The regular season of No Filter returns Jan 20th 2020

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Marian Keyes

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here