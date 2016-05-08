BONUS: Madison Missina is an award-winning porn star. And she's gay.

no filter

08 May 2016 · 31 minutes

BONUS: Madison Missina is an award-winning porn star. And she's gay.
Back
play Episode

She has slept with around 12,000 people. Many of them men. 

But for as long as she can remember, Madison Missina has lived part of her life in the closet.

As an award-winning porn star, sex worker, sex therapist and business owner - she's gotten used to not revealing her real name, or any parts of her previous life.

But now she is coming...out. In every possible way.

She speaks to Mia Freedman about what it's like to be a gay woman, having straight sex on camera. And why it was time for her to stop living a lie. 

And a warning: This podcast includes explicit content. 

Show Notes

Your host was Mia Freedman

Huge thanks to Madison Missina. Learn about her ground-breaking Raw exhibit, here (warning: the content is explicit). Find out more about the Prude and the Pornstar here.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

Contact this show, suggest a guest, or leave feedback via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

The facebook page is Mamamia Podcast Network

And email is podcast @mamamia.com.au

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???