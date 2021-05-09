This story starts with a dinner. Six friends are gathered to celebrate a farewell in a fancy restaurant in inner city Sydney. For one of them, a young woman in her twenties called Kirsten Bookalil it would be a last meal of sorts.

Because the next day, Kirsten was having her stomach removed.

Kirsten and Mia have been friends for over 20 years, and on this very raw and open episode of No Filter, Kirsten shares her story about love and loss and four generations of women.

With thanks to Kirsten Bookalil

Host: Mia Freedman.

