The Many Complicated Lives Of Kyle Sandilands: Part One

2 days ago · 36 minutes

The Many Complicated Lives Of Kyle Sandilands: Part One
Kyle Sandilands has lived a lot of different lives over the past 50 years.

He’s been a survivor of family abuse, a scared homeless kid, a grasping regional radio presenter, a multi-millionaire celebrity, a heartbroken divorcee, a nightclub king, and someone who has nearly lost his job several times at the peak of his career. 

Kyle is also - along with his breakfast radio co-host, Jackie O - the highest-paid person in the Australian entertainment industry. He reaches millions of people with his words. Over the next two episodes, he joins Mia Freedman on No Filter for a very candid and surprisingly vulnerable conversation.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Kyle Sandilands

Find out more about Kyle here: https://www.instagram.com/kyleandjackieo/?hl=en 

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

    Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

    Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

    CREDITS:

    Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

    Producer: Melanie Sauer

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

