The Many Complicated Lives Of Kyle Sandilands: Part Two

In part 1 of Kyle Sandilands' No Filter interview, Australia’s highest-paid breakfast radio host spoke about his traumatic childhood, how he became homeless as a teenager, and his relationship with women. You can listen to that episode here [link].

In this episode, Kyle talks to Mia Freedman about feminism, fatherhood, body image, his relationship with his co-host Jackie O, and the time he offered to give some of his salary to her.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Kyle Sandilands

Find out more about Kyle here: https://www.instagram.com/kyleandjackieo/?hl=en

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.