Kyl Myers Is Letting Her Child Choose Their Gender

no filter

26 Aug 2018 · 42 minutes

"Aw, are you having a boy or a girl?"

It's what every parent-to-be is asked as soon as the lines appear on the pee stick. But Kyl Myers and her partner Brent are two of a growing number of parents who refused to answer that question and made the choice to raise their child as "gender creative". Kyl and Brent have never publicly disclosed the biological sex of their child Zoomer, and they don’t use the pronouns 'he' or 'she'. They intend to let Zoomer decide on what gender to identify as, if any, as they grow.

So what’s it like raising a gender creative child? Why choose to do it? And what happens next?

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Kyl Myers.

Follow the Raising Zoomer Instagram account here.

Read more about gender creative parenting on raisingzoomer.com

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

