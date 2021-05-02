Justine Cullen is a former beauty editor, award-winning fashion magazine editor, and now author. And she lives a very interesting life.

Four kids. Three dads. A couple of famous friends. And one crushing disappointment that still hurts. On this episode of No Filter, Justine gets candid about motherhood, her life in magazines and managing the logistics of co-parenting with three good men.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Justine Cullen: https://www.instagram.com/justine_cullen/?hl=en

Find her book Semi-Gloss here: https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/BXnKEW

Find more about Extraordinary Stories: Magazine Queens at www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Production: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.