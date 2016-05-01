Julia Morris Wants A Gold Logie

01 May 2016 · 70 minutes

Julia Morris Wants A Gold Logie
The much loved comedian and actor may have clocked a long career on stage and screen, a book, a battle with breast cancer and botox, but there's still something on the wish list.

Julia Morris lays it all out in this hilarious interview with Mia Freedman, spanning topics from miscarriage to magazines, the papparazzi and how to best mask your menopausal rage. 

Your host is Mia Freedman

Huge thanks to the divine Julia Morris

Contact this show, suggest a guest, or leave feedback via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

The facebook page is Mamamia Podcast Network

And email is podcast @mamamia.com.au

Thanks to Westinghouse for sponsoring this show. Details on how to enter the competition to have lunch with Julia Morris are here.

