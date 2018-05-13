Jamelle Wells Knows Why We Are Fascinated With True Crime

13 May 2018 · 44 minutes

Jamelle Wells Knows Why We Are Fascinated With True Crime
Jamelle Wells has spent the past ten years in New South Wales courtrooms. She’s not a judge, a lawyer or a serial criminal, she's a Court Reporter.

Since 2008 she's has been working for the ABC, covering some of the biggest cases in the country. From the trial of Hey Dad star, Robert Hughes to the Sydney Siege, Jamelle has covered it all.

So how does she do her job without taking what she hears in the courtroom home? 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Jamelle Wells. Buy her book The Court Reporter at apple.co/mamamia or at any good bookstore. 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

