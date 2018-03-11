Glennon Doyle's Life Has Blown Up Three Times

In her 41 years, Glennon Doyle has worn a lot of very different capes.The best selling American author has been a recovering bulimic, alcoholic, drug user, wife, mother, Christian mummy blogger, and activist but her most recent cape, is the one that really changed her life.

In 2016, Glennon wrote her New York Times bestselling book, Love Warrior, about putting her marriage back together after her husband had cheated on her. The book went on to become part of Oprah’s Book Club selection and put her in the same realm of Elizabeth Gilbert and Brene Brown.

But it was after the book was released, that Glennon had a realisation that flipped her world upside down. She was in love with a woman named Abby Wambach. And she’s never been happier...





