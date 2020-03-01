The M Word: Why So Many Women Are Angry And Weepy

If you have a vagina or live with anyone who has one, this episode is a must-listen.

Dr Ginni Mansberg joins Mia to talk about the very unexpected things that start happening to your body as early as your late thirties and can continue for up to a decade.

Ginni is a GP in fifties who's just written a book called The M Word, which is full of things she wants everyone to know about menopause and it's little sister perimenopause.

Ginni's own story is also lean-in interesting: she's mum of six to a blended family; she has her own skincare line as a side-hustle and she's a resident doctor on TV shows including Sunrise and Embarrassing Bodies.

Listen up and listen hard as, menopause is either going to happen, is happening or has happened, and Ginni has advice on how not just to survive but to thrive.



The M Word

