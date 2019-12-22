Actress Elsa Pataky Is Officially Sexier Than Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

For some women, being married to someone who was voted the sexiest man alive might make you feel a little .....well, insecure.

Not actress and now author, Elsa Pataky. She's been voted the sexiest person alive many more times than Chris Hemsworth in her native Spain and she jokes that if she's ever feeling low, she jumps on a plane and goes back there for a confidence boost.

In this episode, nothing is off-limits with Elsa. She talks to Mia about how becoming a mother has really shifted her ambition, how she met Chris on a blind date and why they decided to move to Byron Bay.

Elsa has just released Strong, a new book that talks about her fitness, confidence and how she maintains her healthy lifestyle and it's available online and in bookstores now.

