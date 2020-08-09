Search

Dotty Charles On Outrage: Why Everyone Is Shouting And No One Is Talking

a day ago

Dotty Charles On Outrage: Why Everyone Is Shouting And No One Is Talking
It all started with a holiday to Thailand and a hoodie with a picture of a monkey on it.  That’s how Dotty Charles knew that the world had reached peak outrage.

Dotty, also known as Ashley, Amplify Dot or A.Dot, is an English rapper, former BBC presenter and broadcaster. She's just started a new job as Lead Cultural Curator of Black Music for Apple and she's written a book called Outraged: Why Everyone Is Shouting But No One Is Talking

Dotty’s message is clear: there are many valid things that we should be outraged about but if we’re outraged about everything all the time, outrage itself becomes almost meaningless. And nothing changes.

So how do we break this outrage cycle of addiction so many people seem to be stuck in?

And how do you talk about outrage culture without being destroyed yourself? 

You can buy Dotty's book here

Listen to our newest podcast Me After You here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We're listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to our guest: Dotty Charles.

Producers: Leah Porges & Luca Lavigne

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

