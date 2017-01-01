Don't Call Sarah Harris A TV Star

She’s the co-host of Studio 10, is often on the cover of magazines and often has headlines written about her post pregnancy body. But if you call Sarah Harris a TV star or a celebrity, chances are she will laugh in your face and say she is just a journalist. But there is no denying that her life has changed since she changed TV networks and jobs. She speaks to Mia Freedman about being followed by paparazzi, what it was like when viewers started commenting on her baby weight and why she will soon stop sharing photos of her son, Paul.

