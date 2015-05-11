David Koch

11 May 2015 · 25 minutes

David Koch
As the co-host of the Seven Network’s morning TV show Sunrise, millions of Australians wake up with Kochie every day.

He informs people, challenges people, and sometimes pisses people off. Sometimes I am one of those people.

 

14 years ago Kochie joined Sunrise. Since then he’s grown a successful finance business with his wife Libby, had two different co-hosts, and become the Chairman of the Port Adelaide Football club.

Today, it's Kochie with a rare insight into his co-hosts, what makes the best breakfast TV, and when he will know it's time for a sleep in. 

Your host is Mia Freedman

Thanks to David Koch

This podcast was researched by Elissa Ratliff

Produced by Monique Bowley

For the Mamamia Podcast Network

 

 

