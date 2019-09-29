Dannii Minogue Works Hard

It's easy to forget celebrities have to work and that being famous doesn't pay the bills. Dannii Minogue has been working hard since she was seven years old.

From the ages of seven to 16 Dannii was a cast member on one of the biggest TV shows of the time, Young Talent Time. Then at 17 she signed her first record deal and moved to New York.

By 23 she was married to actor and son of a former Prime Minister, Julian McMahon and everything seemed to be on track but nothing has ever come easy. Dannii has worked her butt off to build the brand she's got and she joins Mia to talk about it now...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Dannii Minogue. Follow her on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/danniiminogue/

Watch her on The Masked Singer on Ten now.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.