no filter

15 May 2019 · 32 minutes

Chloe Shorten Could Be Our Next First Lady
Today on No Filter, we're revisiting an episode that Mia did with Chloe Shorten on the 26th of April, 2017....

Chloe Shorten has attracted a lot of attention over the last few weeks. As the wife of Bill Shorten - who will potentially be our next Prime Minister - many have said that in this election campaign, they wished they could vote for Chloe.

Chloe is a businesswoman, author, daughter of former Governor-General Quentin Bryce and mother of three. As a kid, she dreamed that she’d grow up, meet the love of her life, get married, have kids and grow old …..with that same person.

But, like one in three marriages, Chloe’s life didn’t work out that way because her relationship fell apart.

When Chloe Shorten separated from her husband of 10 years, she was concerned that it might affect her two young children.

Then, when she remarried Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and blended her family, she got even more concerned. So, she went hunting for help. For books, for studies, for information about the best way to do everything from “the talk” when you sit your kids down to tell them their Mum and Dad aren’t going to live together anymore to introducing new partners, navigating custody and even, eventually introducing new step-siblings or new babies. She didn’t find a lot. So she made her own...

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guests Chloe Shorten.

Find her book, Take Heart, at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

