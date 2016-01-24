Cate McGregor: 2016 Australian Of The Year Finalist

She's the highest ranking trans military officer in Australia. Is friends with some of the most powerful people in the country. And has a love of cricket that knows no bounds. But these are just some of the hats that Group Captain Cate McGregor wears.

Australian of the Year 2016 finalist, and 2016 Queenslander of the year opens up about about life before becoming Cate, dealing with transphobia and what is next for her.

