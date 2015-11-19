Gold Logie winner and darling of the Australian media, Carrie Bickmore spends her nights hosting Channel Ten's The Project.



But outside of that, this mother of two has a mission. One that was born from the death of her husband.



At the 2015 Logies, Carrie made the whole of Australia listen when she used her Gold Logie acceptance speech to create awareness about brain cancer. She put on a beanie, and asked the rest of Australia to. And she’s about to do it again with Carries Beanies 4 Brain Cancer.



Find out more about Carries Beanies 4 Brain Cancer here

