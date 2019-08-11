Sex And The City Creator Candace Bushnell’s Life Took An Unexpected Turn

When American author Candace Bushnell released her first book Sex And The City, she had no idea the impact it was about to have on the world.

That book and those stories would go on to form one of the most iconic characters of the 21st century, Carrie Bradshaw. And that character was roughly based on Candace Bushnell’s life.

And since that moment, things have never been the same for Candace. Her life has had many ups and downs and when I found out she was releasing a new book called Is There Still Sex In The City? About marriage and divorce and friendships in your 50s and tinder in your 50s and ageing, and Mia and her speak about it all.