When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

15 Sep 2019 · 54 minutes

What do you do when you get the worst news of your life? 

Hide? Cry? Surround yourself with your nearest and dearest? Make a video about what may be the scariest journey you’ve ever been on?

Briony Benjamin did all those things and more when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 31. 

Briony was our Head Of Video here at Mamamia for 2 years and produced some of the most viral videos our company has ever had. And watching her go through this dreadful disease was heartbreaking and inspiring all at the same time. Which is why today, we wanted to share Briony’s story with you, because it's so important that you listen to your body and don't take no for an answer.

September is Lymphoma Awareness month. To donate head to https://www.lymphoma.org.au/

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Briony Benjamin https://www.facebook.com/BrionyBvideos/ 

Follow her new business here: https://www.instagram.com/social_parade/ 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

