Best Of: Dave Hughes Likes Himself Better Sober

Welcome to the No Filter summer series, where we look back at some of our most popular interviews over the past 3 years. When we asked you guys, our listeners, what some of your favourite No Filters were over the past few years, there were a lot of votes for Hughesy. So here we are....

Dave Hughes has one of the most iconic voices in Australian media. From hosting the Logies to touring internationally, to his radio and television show, Hughesy, as he’s affectionately known may even be the most recognisable comedian in Australia at the moment.

And he reckons it’s all because he hasn’t had a drink since he was 22 years old.

On this episode, he talks to me about how his career started, his friendship with radio co-host Kate Langbroek and why he really left The Project.

This episode was first published in May 2016.

